Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 15:10 Hits: 3

Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview published Thursday that the Republican Party must "be burned to the ground" before it can rebuild now that former President Trump's term in the Oval Office has en...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/535195-comey-republican-party-has-to-be-burned-to-the-ground