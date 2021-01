Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 00:01 Hits: 4

President Biden's personal touches in the Oval Office include replacingĀ a portrait of Andrew Jackson and adding a bust of labor icon Cesar Chavez behind the Resolute Desk, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/535127-biden-replaces-andrew-jackson-portrait-in-oval-office-adds-cesar