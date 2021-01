Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

With security surrounding the Hill at an all-time high, get a glimpse of what lawmakers and reporters saw at the Capitol during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

[ Watch President Joe Biden’s full inaugural address ]

The post Views from the Capitol on Inauguration Day appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/20/views-from-the-capitol-on-inauguration-day/