Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will be unlike any inauguration before.No crowds will fill the National Mall. There will be no large post-ceremony celebrations. And the outgoing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534913-heres-what-you-need-to-know-about-inauguration-day