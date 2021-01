Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:24 Hits: 2

President Trump is closing out his time in office with a significant increase in the stock market, but has fallen short of stock gains seen under predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.From Trump's inauguration...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534881-trump-stock-performance-falls-short-of-obama-clinton