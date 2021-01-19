Austin stresses importance of civilian control of military

Articles

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Defense secretary, told senators Tuesday that the most immediate challenges facing the military are the coronavirus pandemic, extremism and maintaining civilian control of the department.

Austin’s nomination has raised objections from lawmakers who said confirming the former four-star Army general who retired in 2016 would effectively give military officers more control over the Pentagon at a time when the civilian side of the department has been muted, and faith in the government is at a low point.

In his opening statement Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin sought to allay those fears.

“I understand and respect your reservations about having another retired general atop the Pentagon,” Austin said, “and the safety of our democracy requires subordination of military power to the civil.”

Current law prescribes a seven-year “cooling off period” for retired generals taking over the helm of the Pentagon. Both the House and the Senate must agree to waive that law, which the House plans to consider on Thursday.

Four years ago, Congress agreed to waive that requirement for President Donald Trump’s first Defense secretary, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis. That waiver was the first approved since George Marshall in 1947.

Austin acknowledged that being a Cabinet member would require a different perspective than his long career in uniform.

“If confirmed, I will surround myself with experienced and capable civilian leaders … and ensure strategic and operational decisions are informed by policy,” he said, later adding that his chief of staff would not be retired military.

Austin also said that he would immediately review the Pentagon’s role in the effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and work to stamp out sexual assault, racism and extremism within the military. If confirmed, Austin would make history as the first Black Defense secretary.

Austin’s comments on extremism come just hours after The Associated Press reported that at least two National Guard troops deployed to secure the Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration have been removed for possible links to right-wing extremist groups.

