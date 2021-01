Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:10 Hits: 3

The Army National Guard has removed 12 members from their role in President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration security, according to National Guard Bureau Chief Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson.Two indi...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/534874-12-guard-members-removed-from-biden-inauguration-duties