Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) has introduced a bill to bar President Trump from entering the Capitol after his term in the White House is over.Williams introduced the measure on Jan. 13, the same day the House voted to impeach Trump on...

