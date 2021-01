Articles

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani will not be part of his defense team for the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, Giuliani told ABC News.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534692-giuliani-not-expected-to-be-part-of-trump-defense-at-impeachment