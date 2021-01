Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 14:35 Hits: 3

The Democratic lawmaker who led the filing of the latest article of impeachment against President Trump spoke Sunday about the level of danger lawmakers faced from rioters during the Jan. 6 overtaking of the U.S. Capitol....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534610-dem-lawmaker-says-assassination-party-hunted-for-pelosi-during-riot