Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 15:48 Hits: 3

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, was sanguine about the timeline for new coronavirus vaccine approvals, saying on Sunday that the clearance of new AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/534620-fauci-approval-of-astrazeneca-and-jj-vaccines-likely-weeks-away