Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

Republican strategist Karl Rove suggested on Sunday that President Trump is at higher risk of the Senate voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial if his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani spearheads his defense....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/534618-rove-chances-of-conviction-rise-if-giuliani-represents-trump