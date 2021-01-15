Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:24 Hits: 1

While the House made President Donald Trump the first president to ever be impeached twice, Democratic Sen. Jack Reed got some practice for when he becomes a chairperson next week, and FBI official Steven D’Antuono reminded everyone that Capitol is spelled with an “o.”

[ Also watch – A week like no other: Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post ‘Second annual impeachment show extravaganza’: Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/15/second-annual-impeachment-show-extravaganza-congressional-hits-and-misses/