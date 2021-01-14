Is there a path forward for court reform?

Articles

As Joe Biden assumes the presidency and Democrats take narrow control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, there are renewed calls for court reform. President-elect Biden has created a bipartisan commission to study and propose changes to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary. What’s on the agenda for this commission and what might be in store for the future of the federal courts?

On January 25, Governance Studies at Brookings will host an event to discuss existing reform proposals, the political and procedural landscape in Congress, and the state of public debate.

