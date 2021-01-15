Pelosi on the days ahead: ‘Security, security, security’

Articles

In Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s news conference on Friday — following the second impeachment of President Donald Trump two days prior — she addressed the insurrection at the Capitol, security reviews and the Senate trial.

