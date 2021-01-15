The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pelosi on the days ahead: ‘Security, security, security’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

In Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s news conference on Friday — following the second impeachment of President Donald Trump two days prior — she addressed the insurrection at the Capitol, security reviews and the Senate trial.

[Statements were made: Key Republicans avoid blaming Trump supporters for mob attack]

The post Pelosi on the days ahead: ‘Security, security, security’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/15/pelosis-press-conference-on-the-insurrection-and-the-next-steps/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version