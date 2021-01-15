The Transition: Where do we go from here?

Articles

As Washington gears up to host the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States next week, the country is on edge. After the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, security officials are leaving nothing to chance. The city is in lockdown. So, on the last Friday of President Donald Trump’s term, we ask: What next? CQ Roll Call’s Jim Saksa speaks to elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales about the future of the GOP. We also speak to chief Washington correspondent Niels Lesniewski about what to expect from President-elect Joe Biden after he is sworn in.

