Biden nominates top House Appropriations aide for OMB deputy director

Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Shalanda Young, who serves as clerk and staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, to the No. 2 post at the Office of Management and Budget.

Young has vast knowledge of the federal spending process after 14 years on the committee and was the right hand to retired Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) as she engaged in high-stakes spending negotiations with Senate Republicans, including during the 2018 government shutdown and the coronavirus pandemic. Young has also helped Biden’s transition team with Capitol Hill outreach as he looks to secure votes for the nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief package unveiled Thursday night.

Promoted to staff director of the committee in 2017, Young was the first Black woman to serve in the post.

House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in a statement that Biden has "chosen a legislative expert whose deep knowledge of the federal budget will be critical as we work to Build Back Better."

“While I regret that the Appropriations Committee will lose Shalanda from our staff, I know that the Biden Administration, the Congress, and the country will benefit from Shalanda’s service with the Office of Management and Budget," DeLauro said. "I look forward to working closely with her in this new and important role.”

If confirmed, Young could lead the agency alongside Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden, who has been nominated to be director. As top leaders of the White House budget office, Tanden and Young would play an instrumental role in crafting Biden’s first budget proposal, in addition to shaping his regulatory and fiscal agendas.

Soon-to-be Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pledged to confirm Biden’s economic nominees as soon as possible.

