Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:08 Hits: 1

A Florida county is seeking to find a way to end its lease with one of President Trump's golf courses. Chief assistant county attorney Howard Falcon told ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534397-palm-beach-county-seeks-way-to-end-lease-with-trump-golf-course