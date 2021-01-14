The Transition: The ‘Who’s on First’ impeachment trial

Articles

As the baseball and life philosopher Yogi Berra said: It’s like déjà vu all over again! Why? Because it’s January and we’re preparing for an impeachment trial — but who would preside over a second impeachment trial for Donald Trump if he’s not president anymore? It’s not necessarily the chief justice of the United States. These are the kind of questions we turn to CQ Roll Call senior writer Todd Ruger for. Oh, and that other guy who’s part of the transition, Joe Biden? He has a brand-new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Jennifer Shutt has the details on that.

