Watch Online Live: Trump's Second Impeachment Vote

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:00 Hits: 1

The House is likely to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol as Congress met on Jan. 6. The historic vote would mark the first time a U.S. president has faced impeachment charges twice during their term.

Watch the House impeachment vote on our livestream above or on our homepage and follow POLITICO’s impeachment coverage on our live updates page.

Track the Republicans in Congress who may support Trump’s impeachment here.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/01/13/trump-second-impeachment-vote-watch-live-stream-online-459019