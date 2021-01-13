The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Photos of the day: Resting on history

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Photos of the day: Resting on history (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the National Guard rest in the Rotunda Wednesday morning before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Troops have been deployed to defend the building after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the Capitol last Wednesday.

The House voted 232-197 Wednesday afternoon for a single article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for encouraging his supporters who attacked the Capitol.

Loading the player...
var playerInstance_5890221 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5890221" ); playerInstance_5890221.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/iGgDdJdS", })

The post Photos of the day: Resting on history appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/13/photos-of-the-day-resting-on-history/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version