Photos of the day: Resting on history

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Members of the National Guard rest in the Rotunda Wednesday morning before the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Troops have been deployed to defend the building after a pro-Trump insurrectionist mob breached the security of the Capitol last Wednesday.

The House voted 232-197 Wednesday afternoon for a single article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for encouraging his supporters who attacked the Capitol.

