Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:55 Hits: 4

Twitter on Wednesday said that the brief locking of a GOP congresswoman's account was the result of "incorrect enforcement action." Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), a freshman member of Congress who recently said she wanted to carry her...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/534099-twitter-says-lock-on-gop-congresswomans-account-was-result-of-incorrect