Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 20:19 Hits: 4

A Massachusetts teen has publicly identified her family members who were in Washington, D.C., participating in protests ahead of the Capitol riot.Helena Duke, 18, called out her family members i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/534092-teen-publicly-identified-family-members-who-were-in-DC-for-protests