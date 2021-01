Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:44 Hits: 0

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Wednesday assailed President Trump in remarks from the House floor as the chamber prepared to vote on whether to impeach the president for a second time. “I rise in support of impeaching again,” Waters...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/534120-maxine-waters-in-impeachment-speech-says-trump-capable-of-starting-a-civil-war