Pelosi plans to again use lectern that rioter dragged through the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to use for a press event Wednesday afternoon the same lectern that a rioter dragged through the halls of the Capitol during last week's insurrection, her office confirmed to POLITICO.

A member of the violent pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the Capitol last week went viral after being photographed parading with the lectern through the building. Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill said the lectern never left the Capitol and was simply moved from the speaker's office to the Senate side of the building.

The lectern was photographed being carried through the rotunda Wednesday.

Adam Johnson, 36, the Florida man who was pictured with the lectern, was arrested Friday, the Justice Department announced last weekend. He was charged with three crimes, including theft of government property.

