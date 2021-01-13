The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two Republicans speak on House floor in favor of impeachment

Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, both Republicans from Washington, spoke on the House floor Wednesday in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“These articles of impeachment are flawed,” Newhouse said. “But I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions.”

The post Two Republicans speak on House floor in favor of impeachment appeared first on Roll Call.

