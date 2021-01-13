Two Republicans speak on House floor in favor of impeachment

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:07 Hits: 2

Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, both Republicans from Washington, spoke on the House floor Wednesday in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“These articles of impeachment are flawed,” Newhouse said. “But I will not use process as an excuse. There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions.”

