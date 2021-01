Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 13:39 Hits: 0

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) on Tuesday said that she witnessed colleagues leading people on tours of the Capitol in the days prior to the violent riot that overtook the building last Wednesday, calling the walkthroughs "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533978-new-jersey-dem-says-members-of-congress-led-reconnaissance-tours-ahead-of