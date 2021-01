Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 13:51 Hits: 0

The House will vote Wednesday to impeach Trump for his role in the mob attack at the Capitol one week ago, which interrupted the Electoral College count in a joint session of Congress and forced the evacuation of lawmaker...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533981-live-coverage-house-to-vote-to-impeach-trump-after-capitol-insurrection