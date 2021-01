Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 03:14 Hits: 4

Longtime Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) has joined a growing number of House Republicans in saying he plans to vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday following a deadly riot by a mob of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week. “Today the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533962-upton-to-vote-to-impeach-trump