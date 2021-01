Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 18:07 Hits: 4

President Trump took a swing at social media platforms on Tuesday after the tech giants' decision last week to ban the president's accounts over his comments about a mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/533842-trump-hits-social-media-companies-after-banning-his-account