Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:29 Hits: 0

Mississippi hoisted its new state flag for the first time at the state capitol on Monday, six months after legislators retired the former one featuring a Confederate battle emblem.The new flag sh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/533794-mississippi-hoists-new-state-flag-without-confederate-emblem-for-first