Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:51 Hits: 3

President Trump on Tuesday said his remarks to supporters just before they stormed the U.S. Capitol last week were "totally appropriate," even as they have become the basis for an article of impeachment against him....

