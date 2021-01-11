The Transition: Congress in turmoil

Articles

With less than 10 days before Joe Biden gets sworn in as president, Congress is reeling from the assault on the Capitol and what it will mean to govern. House Democrats introduced impeachment again on Monday, this time charging President Donald Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States,” while Republicans blocked another measure that would have called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Katherine Tully-McManus, who was at the Capitol during the siege, speaks to Shawn Zeller and Niels Lesniewski on what may be in store for this Congress, and CQ Roll Call’s Ellyn Ferguson takes a look at some new findings about Tom Vilsack, the nominee to head the Agriculture Department.

