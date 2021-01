Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 22:04 Hits: 3

A wave of corporations on Monday said they would cut off donations to any politicians who opposed the Electoral College results, putting new pressure on Republicans to break with President Trump and end their attacks on t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533711-wave-of-companies-cut-off-donations-much-of-it-to-gop