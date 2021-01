Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 01:46 Hits: 8

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a Monday GOP conference call that President Trump told him he takes some responsibility for inciting the riots that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, two GOP s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533754-gop-lawmakers-told-trump-takes-some-responsibility-for-capitol-riot