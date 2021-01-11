CQ Future: The office

Articles

When the pandemic finally ends it is hard to imagine what going to the office will mean. Employers will be hard-pressed to eliminate the flexibility that their workers have grown accustomed to. Is this the end of commercial real estate?

CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller speaks to John Mack, senior partner of the New York office design firm HLW, and David Smith, global head of occupier research in the Atlanta office of commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, on what the future may hold.

