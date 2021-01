Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:30 Hits: 4

A Texas Democrat is urging public officials to stay away from President Trump's planned trip to the border with Mexico in the wake of rioting at the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters last week. “Do not be fooled: President Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533622-texas-democrat-calls-for-officials-to-boycott-trump-visit-to-border-wall