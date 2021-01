Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 03:35 Hits: 3

Former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) said Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden's Justice Department may investigate speakers at the Jan. 6 pro-President Trump rally for inciting the Capitol riots. The form...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533582-former-democratic-senator-biden-justice-department-may-investigate