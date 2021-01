Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Europa Clipper is slated to go into orbit around Jupiter - confirmation of lifemwould be one of the greatest scientific discoveries of this century.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/533382-nasas-europa-clipper-has-been-liberated-from-the-space-launch-system