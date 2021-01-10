The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photos: Honoring Officer Brian Sicknick

Police officers saluted their fallen brother, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, as the procession of his hearse passed by the U.S. Capitol on Sunday.

Sicknick died Thursday from injuries sustained while defending the Capitol from the violent pro-Trump mob on Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as the hearse carrying Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained by the Capitol rioters, passes the Capitol during a procession on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department salute as the hearse carrying U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passes them on Sunday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Anne Seymour, left, places an American flag at a memorial on the West Front of the Capitol on Sunday for U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
