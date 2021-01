Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 16:41 Hits: 3

A congresswoman has asked top military officials that Brian Sicknick, the officer and military veteran who died from his injuries during the violent attack on the Capitol, be buried with honors at...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/MNBXtb3SYOQ/