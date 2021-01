Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 15:19 Hits: 8

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that President Trump should be removed from office, saying his presence "represents a clear and present danger."Appearing on ABC's "This Week," ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/533526-ocasio-cortez-every-minute-trump-stays-in-office-represents-a