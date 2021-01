Articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Saturday that the rioters who took part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday chose their "whiteness" over democracy. The Associated Press first reported her remarks, which she made during an...

