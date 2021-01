Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 21:19 Hits: 9

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who has played a leading role in opposing efforts to throw out the results of the 2020 election, on Saturday said President Trump has "committed impeachable offenses.""I do think the presid...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533498-gop-sen-toomey-trump-committed-impeachable-offenses