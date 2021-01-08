A week like no other: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Lawmakers were sworn in to the 117th Congress on Sunday — a day that started the week out on an already unprecedented note with warnings to members about not following mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, there was some semblance of normalcy, with several single members talking about what to do with the spouse pins they were given and others trying to get their kids to cooperate for a photo op with Vice President Mike Pence.

But as Wednesday’s Electoral College vote count was halted for several hours by a violent mob of Trump supporters, it quickly became clear that this will go down in history as one of the most somber and tragic weeks ever on Capitol Hill.

