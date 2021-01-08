Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 23:25 Hits: 4

If anyone thought 2021 would come in like a lamb, this week’s events proved otherwise. Insurrection, treason and the 25th Amendment are all terms being tossed around in reaction to President Donald Trump’s rally cry to incite his followers to descend on the Capitol.

What’s next for Trump, the Democrats and the GOP? Not to mention that President-elect Joe Biden is less than two weeks away from being sworn in and is beginning to announce concrete plans for when he takes office.

In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, host Jim Saksa talks to CQ Roll Call politics editor Herb Jackson and chief Washington correspondent Niels Lesniewski about the events of the week and what comes next.

Show Notes:

The post The Transition: President Trump’s death rattle appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/the-transition-president-trumps-death-rattle/