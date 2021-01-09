Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 01:16 Hits: 3

CQ Roll Call’s Tom Williams, Katherine Tully-McManus and Chris Cioffi were inside the House and Senate chambers when the violent pro-Trump mob descended on the Capitol on Wednesday. From witnessing lawmakers take care of each other to being shuffled to shelter, here are their stories from the tragic, historic day.

[ Also watch – A week like no other: Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post Capitol under siege: What we saw inside the chambers appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/01/08/capitol-under-siege-what-we-saw-inside-the-chambers/