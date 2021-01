Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 22:43 Hits: 3

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) is planning on attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in less than two weeks, an aide to Ryan confirmed to The Hill. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Ryan’s plans, which were...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533430-paul-ryan-will-attend-biden-inauguration