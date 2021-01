Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 17:15 Hits: 5

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (R-S.C.) blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao over their decision to step down from their posts, accusing them of “running away” from invoking the 25th Amendment to remove...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533342-clyburn-blasts-devos-and-chao-for-running-away-from-25th-amendment-fight