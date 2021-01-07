The Transition: Doing your job under duress

Articles

Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021

The shock of the violent overrunning of the U.S. Capitol this week featured a lot of people knuckling down, thinking on their feet and doing their jobs amid a dangerous and unpredictable situation.

In this special episode of the Political Theater podcast, Katherine Tully-McManus recalls the strange and stirring moments in the Capitol as she evacuated with senators, staffers and fellow journalists. Niels Lesniewski, meanwhile, details his thinking as he covered the implications of Congress having to possibly meet off-site and what may come next in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s incitement of a mob.

